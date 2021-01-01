From ebern designs
Asanta Queen Platform Bed
This full queen-size platform bed frame brings a touch of modern style to the bedroom. Its iron headboard and footboard are adorned with four suspended rings each. This minimal and versatile selection can be dressed to suit any scheme of decor. This bed frame's hardy iron frame includes eight circular geometric accents. This queen-sized platform bed frame measures 12.50" off of the ground making it a modern and low-profile piece. Heavy-duty slatting provides a firm foundation and ensures a restful night's sleep. Color: White