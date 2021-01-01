Asa Table Lamp by Santa & Cole - Color: White - Finish: White - (ASA11)

In 1961, the ASA Table Lamp by Santa and Cole was part of Miguel Mila's first collection. This reissue features a white translucent methacrylate shade and a PVC cord. The metal structure, which acts as a handle, is available in a variety of matte finishes that contrast with the shade. Light is switched on/off by pulling the cord on the shade. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Color: White. Finish: White