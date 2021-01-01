From saracina home
52" Asa Modern Sliding Door Sideboard Dark Walnut - Saracina Home
Advertisement
Treat yourself to a chic new atmosphere with Saracina Home’s Eclectic Geometric Modern Boho Grooved Door 52” Storage Sideboard. Two drawers on telescoping glides as well as two fixed shelves offer ample storage room. Enjoy its trendy boho silhouette in just about any room, and use its versatile design anyway you like; try it out as a kitchen buffet, an office credenza, or a family room TV stand. Additional Dimensions: •Overall Height: 30.75” •Overall Width: 52” •Overall Depth: 15.5” Inner Drawer Dimensions: •Height: 3.75” •Width: 23" •Depth: 12.5”