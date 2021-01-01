From yakshi naturals
AS0 SATA Controller for Blu RayDVDCD Disc Copy Duplicator 1 to 3
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Will support 1 to 3 SATA DVD, CD, or Blu Ray Writers (same format, not mixed) Up to 24x DVD Write Speed, 8x BD-R Single Layer Write Speed, 48x CD-R write Fast DDR2 Buffer Memory-Memory speed 4X faster than competing models using SDRAM Revolutionary design with the SOTA Technology for the newest feature Drive firmware upgradeability via duplicator Performance & Reliability-Tested for maximum compatibility & stability Advanced Diagnosis Mode-Troubleshoots and sets adjustment for optimal performance Support up to 2TB Hard Drive (optional install)