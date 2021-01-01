As Is Set of 3 Snow Tipped Illuminated Wax Trees - Valerie

Get a head start on holiday prep with this snow-tipped trio. Decorate any room with a mini wonderland of wintry wax trees that lightly sparkle by day and illuminate each night. From the Valerie Parr Hill Collection. Original item is H227841. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.