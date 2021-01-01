From valerie parr hill
As Is Set 2 Illuminated Gingko Leaf Hurricane by Valerie
The eccentrically elegant gingko leaf design on these metal hurricanes looks gorgeous when you illuminate the flameless pillar candles from within. From the Valerie Parr Hill Collection. Original item is H223932. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.