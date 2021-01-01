From kirks folly

As Is Kirks Folly Seaview Water Moon Goddess

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For those who believe, the moon's glow has an enchanting quality full of mystic and magic. Introduce a little moon magic to your holiday traditions with this captivating moon goddess ornament. From Kirks Folly. Original item is H218187. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com