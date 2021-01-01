As Is Kirks Folly Seaview Water Moon Goddess

For those who believe, the moon's glow has an enchanting quality full of mystic and magic. Introduce a little moon magic to your holiday traditions with this captivating moon goddess ornament. From Kirks Folly. Original item is H218187. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.