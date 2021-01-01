From valerie parr hill

As Is 5' Lit Celestial Sheer Fabric Garland Runner Valerie

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

A festive foundation for holiday decor or a lively look for the table, this fabric runner features microlights inside that shine magically through the sheer design. From the Valerie Parr Hill Collection. Original item is H224692. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com