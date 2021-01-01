As Is House2Home Countertop Suction Slicer and Grater

Say goodbye to sweating over your stand-up cheese grater--this countertop suction slicer and grater takes the pain out of shredding and slicing veggies, cheese, and other ingredients. Just crank the handle! From House2Home. Original item is K47617. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.