As Is SuperPack 6 Jumbo Totes w/Compression Bags (10)

Pack away clothes, comforters, and college dorms with this stylish, space-saving storage set from SuperPack! It comes with 16 pieces total, including: Six jumbo canvas totes that hold up to 40 lbs each, great for seasonal bedding and wardrobes. Six large flat compression bags that can store precious wedding gowns, quilts, and other smaller items you want to keep around for easy access. Four jumbo cube compression bags for when you can't part with those stuffed animals, team jerseys, and vacation tees. Six contents cards to see what's stored in each tote Cordless vacuum adapteralso compatible with Dyson V7 V8, and V10 model vacuums. Slide the bags under your bed or stack the totes in a closet--either way, your belongings will be safely stowed away until you need them again. From SuperPack. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.