ARyee Laptop Power Adapter Charger for HP 741727-001 721092-001 719309-001 HSTNN-DA40 ADP-45WD B Compatible with Pavilion TouchSmart 11 13 15.

Input: 100-240V, 50-60Hz;Output:19.5V 2.31A, 45W. Connector Size: Interior diameter: 3.0mm; External diameter: 4.5mm. Compatible with laptop models: Hp-Stream 11 13 14; Hp-Spectre X360 360 13 13t; Elitebook Folio 1040 G1; Split 13 Pavilion X2; Touchsmart 15 250 G3 355 G2. Replace for Hp Stream 14-v063us 15-r132wm 11-d020nr 11-d010nr 13-c010nr Stream 11 13 14 Series; Hp Elitebook Folio 1040 G1; Hp Split 13 X2 13-g110dx, 13-m010dx, 13-m110dx; Hp Spectre Ultrabook X2 13-3000, 13t-3000, 13t-h200; Hp Pavilion X2 11-h000, 11t-h000, 13-p110nr, Touchsmart 15-n210us 12 Months Replacement Exchange Guarantee: If you are not satisfied with our product for any reason, just let us know. We are willing to refund or make replacement.