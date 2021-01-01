From ce-link
ARyee 16V 4A 6.0 X 4.4mm AC Adapter Laptop Charger Power Supply for Samsung SyncMaster LCD/TFT 770 S22A300B S20A350B S22A100N S27b550V S23b550V
Input: AC 100-240V,50-60Hz; Output: DC 16V 4A DC Connecter size:6.0 X 4.4mm Compatible with: Samsung SyncMaster LCD/TFT 770 S22A300B S20A350B S22A100N S27b550V S23b550V Please check voltage and connector size before you buy, if it's the same with it, then you can sure it can be replacement your original adapter well. 1 year warranty and 30 days money return warranty. Just buy with confidence!