From dakota fields
Avayah Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Light Gray/Ivory Area Rug
Building a beautiful abode starts from the ground up! Set a fashionable foundation in any arrangement with this on-trend area rug, showcasing a botanical medallion motif in neutral light gray hues. Hand-woven from New Zealand wool with a medium pile height, this durable design is an ideal base for a busy space since it holds up to high traffic. Plus, it’s easy to clean with regular vacuuming and occasional blotting of spills Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'