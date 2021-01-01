From ocean blue
Ocean Blue Aruba Inflatable Lounge Chair in Fuchsia, Pink
With its unique curved design, the Aruba is one of the most comfortable inflatable chair floats found anywhere. The unique design allows dual use on the deck/patio or water. It is ready for hours of reclining on your deck/patio while you are sunbathing or just relaxing under the shade. Toss it in the pool or any body of water and float in style and comfort. Its soft, ultra-durable 600D polyester cover is removable and washable. It's easy to set up and portable with a single inflatable bladder and has a convenient side pocket. The Aruba also comes in 4 exciting colors. Color: Fuchsia.