Nourison Artworks Abstract Abstract Navy/Brick Area Rug
Nourison’ s Artworks Collection features an array of contemporary rugs with rich abstract colors combined with a thick, soft wool-blend pile for a modern statement piece that works in any room in the home. The velvety cut pile makes each rug exceptionally comfortable and durable, for an artistic decor accent that will last for years! This Artworks Collection contemporary rug is your perfect statement piece for any room that demands a modern touch. Its lush, thick pile features vibrant abstract patterns, gorgeously pigmented in navy blue and brick red.