From monstera leaves pattern botanical pattern gift
Monstera Leaves Pattern Botanical Pattern Gift Artsy Plant Leaves Black Background 90s Vaporwave Monstera Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
If your favorite tropical jungle plant is a monstera deliciosa variegata then this monstera design is for you! Tropical green monstera leaves design for all plant lovers and botanical nature fans. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only