Artrip 6 Piece Bone China Coffee Mug Set

A highly skilled artisan copper plate engraver, company founder and chairman Breakwater Bay formed the Pottery business in the early 1970’s producing character jugs and figurines, and later the fine bone for which he would become globally renowned. His fine bone china clay (or “body”) was made with a blend of bone ash (44%), feldspar (30%) and kaolin clay (26%) to give the product an exquisite translucent appearance; yet it was found to be stronger and more chip resistant than all other porcelain products available. Every Breakwater Bay ceramic product is made using a recognised premium grade fine bone china body following the same principles perfected two hundred and thirty years ago.