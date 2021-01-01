From blanco
BLANCO Artona Truffle/Stainless 1-Handle Deck-mount Bar and Prep Handle Kitchen Faucet | 526385
Winner of the Red Dot Design award, the ARTONA Faucet Collection is defined by artistic forms and hard-working features. A high-arc, gooseneck spout and wavy, organic body design adds a sculptural element perfect for contemporary and transitional kitchens. Featuring a hidden insulated pull-down spray, the ARTONA BAR/PREP FAUCET is designed to match perfectly with SILGRANIT or stainless steel bar sinks. The ARTONA can be easily installed in kitchen islands, wet/dry bars, or smaller kitchens with less clearance space. A pop of color could be the perfect finishing touch for your entertaining area! BLANCO Artona Truffle/Stainless 1-Handle Deck-mount Bar and Prep Handle Kitchen Faucet | 526385