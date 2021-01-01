Innovera Decor by Palram 18.5'' x 24.3'' Artnouvo Decorative 3D PVC Backsplash Panels in Bronze 6-Pieces, Bermuda Bronze

Simply revitalize your interior on your own with this stylish retro classic-style backsplash panels. Specially designed to suit kitchens and any wash basin surroundings (refreshment areas, food preparation areas, cafeterias, restrooms, ..), Innovera Decor Backsplash tiles are waterproof. These highly resilient panels are easy to install with only a tube of high-bond adhesive, eliminating the need for contractors and special tools. Great for remodeling and new construction, they provide your kitchen with a voguish and fresh look within hours. These kitchen backsplash panels are an ultra-tough surface - lightweight, easy to cut and easy to clean. Color: Bermuda Bronze.