Purchase Winsor & Newton™ Artists' Vine Charcoal, Medium at Michaels. Specially prepared for artists' use, the wood is correctly baked to produce an even line of consistent intensity. Medium vine charcoal is a general purpose dark gray charcoal. Winsor and Newton vine charcoal is of the highest quality and carefully selected for uniformity without imperfections. Specially prepared for artists' use, the wood is correctly baked to produce an even line of consistent intensity. Medium vine charcoal is a general purpose dark gray charcoal. Use in conjunction with other Winsor and Newton charcoals in this range and Winsor and Newton Fixative. Details: Dark gray charcoal Medium Available in multiple counts | Winsor & Newton™ Artists' Vine Charcoal, Medium in Gray | Michaels®