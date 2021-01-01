From sennelier
Sennelier Artists' 6.76 oz Indigo Hue S2 Satin Oil Art Paint
Advertisement
Sennelier Artists' Oil Color, 200ml Tube, Indigo Hue S2. This premier artists' oil paint features excellent clarity and resistance to yellowing, with color that has a beautiful, natural looking, non-glossy "French" satin finish. This sensuous color offers a luxurious buttery texture, a consistency originally developed for the expressive style of the Impressionist painters who frequented the Sennelier store in the 19th century.