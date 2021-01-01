Scottish-born artist and designer Johanna Fleming, based in Glasgow, roots her prints in the natural world, capturing her unique drawing style that hovers between dream and reality. Johanna is inspired by the butterfly and insect world which often features crisp outlines of wispy leaves and velvety flower petals, seductively intertwined with looped vines that trail alongside weightless butterflies gently opening their wings. Johanna's collection specialises in hand illustrated Fine Art Prints. Each Fine Art Print begins as a detailed original drawing in biro-pens and is printed in Glasgow, packaged by hand to create a luxurious British product. Limited Edition of 100 Fine Art Print on 350gsm paper Signed & Numbered Sold Unframed Limited Edition of 100 Fine Art Print on 350gsm paper Signed & Numbered Sold Unframed Artisanal Velvet Alphabet Typography Letter D Fine Art Print Johanna Fleming