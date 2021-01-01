Not only is Tate Modern is home to one of the most famous art galleries in the world but it is also a true London icon. Formerly a working power station before the being renovated and transformed into a gallery the building was known as the Bankside Power Station. The building was originally designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott who also designed the Battersea Power Station. The site was redeveloped by Herzog & de Meuron architects and reopened as the Tate Modern in May 2000. Original illustration by JANDO. Our "Tate Modern" print is part of a series of open edition prints which celebrate the many forms of architecture which co-exist within the London urban ecosystem. A3 Size. Sold unframed. This open edition print is a museum quality print of an original JANDO screen print. Designed and printed in-house on fine art archival paper using pigment based inks, this piece is guaranteed to retain its vivid colour and striking aesthetic for a lifetime. Each print is hand signed in pencil to guarantee authenticity. We care deeply about the environment and use only recycled paper and card made from wood free ECF (Elemental Chlorine Free) pulp. To keep your print as safe as possible, prints are rolled in acid free tissue paper and shipped inside a kraft tube for extra protection. Upon arrival, we would recommend you take your print out of the tube as soon as possible and give it pride of place on your wall. Sold unframed. Artisanal Tate Modern London Print JANDO