From reign & hail
Artisanal Stockholm City Hall Modernist Architectural Travel Poster A1 Reign & Hail
Advertisement
Minimalist architectural travel poster. Inspired by Mid-Century graphic design, featuring an iconic landmark and typography influenced by the Stockholm metro signage. Made in England, Sold without a frame. Giclée art print. Printed on heavyweight 230gsm Matte art paper, using archival inks. Sold Unframed. Delivered in a rolled poster tube. We recommend getting your print framed and kept out of direct sunlight, so it lasts a lifetime. Artisanal Stockholm City Hall Modernist Architectural Travel Poster A1 Reign & Hail