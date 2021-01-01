Lotus Blossom & Jasmine. Want to know the secret to tranquillity? Our Seductive Secrets collection will help you connect to your inner calm with its alluring lotus blossom and jasmine. Blended with soy wax and a braided cotton wick. Safety Tips Burn candle within sight. Never leave candles unattended whilst burning & never move whilst burning. Keep out of reach of children & pets. Never burn a candle near or on anything that can catch fire. Only burn candle on a level fire resistant surface. Trim wick to 1/4 inch before lighting. Keep candle free of any foreign materials including matches and wick trimmings. Never burn the last 10mm of wax in the bottom of the candle vessel. This can cause the vessel to overheat and can sometimes cause the vessel to explode, which can cause a fire. Caring for your Soy Candle The first time you light your soy candle let the wax melt all the way to the edge of the glass, this will prevent tunnelling & create a candle memory. Keep the burn pool clean. If you get black at the rim of your glass, simply wipe away with a damp cloth. This usually is an indication your wick is too long, it's time to trim that wick. Keep the wick trimmed to 1/4 inch to prevent smoking & wick mushrooming. This will prolong the life of your candle. Cut the wick only when the wax has hardened. Keep candles out of direct sunlight & away from heat sources. If your wax is collecting on one side of the jar, creating an uneven burn, adjust your wick back to the centre of the jar. Artisanal Silver Cotton Seductive Secrets House of Scandal