From katie & the wolf
Artisanal Silk Tigers Lampshade Small Katie & the Wolf
A trio of majestic tigers feature on this beautifully handmade lampshade with digitally printed silk. Made in the UK 100% Silk with powder coated metal frame The lampshade is designed for UK and EU lighting, it will fit the standard bayonet cap (BC) and Edison screw (E27) lamp holders. With a removable converter plug, you can use the 25mm fitting (UK) or the larger 40mm European fitting. Artisanal Silk Tigers Lampshade Small Katie & the Wolf