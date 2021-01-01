The Italia Silk Pleated Lampshade oozes the rich colours of southern Italy and Roman adventure. This vivacious lampshade can take strong colours and patterns in any setting. Handcrafted from beautiful vibrant silk that has come from the Ikat weavers of Uzbekistan. Their ancient technique weaves personality into every silk piece, lucky you if you come across any signs of the handmade process. The silk threads are woven by hand using an ancient technique on a loom - the process forms a personality for each finished ikat design. This means you can expect to see some character in the silk, such as minor pricks, pulls or weave joins. Artisanal Silk Italia Pleated coloured Lampshade 40Cm That Rebel House