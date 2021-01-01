Our inspiration for this jar came from the Indian 'lotas' used to hold water for drinking, washing or religious rituals. Our take on the vessel references its tapering shape but updates it with contemporary geometries. KOSA jars are available in two sizes and two colours. The vessels are made in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, a town famous for its glass factories. The lids are made out of Sheesham, an indigenous and sustainably-sourced hardwood, and cork to keep the jars airtight. The pink-coloured glass is mouth blown into a mould so there will be a slight variation in thickness because the different craftspeople working on each one. The clear jars are made out of borosilicate glass and are pressed industrially. KOSA translates broadly from the Sanskrit as vessel - but can also mean pocket, sheath or covering. Our inspiration for this jar came from the typical 'Iota' vessels used to hold water, either for drinking, washing or for religious rituals. The 'Iota' has long been romanticized as an icon of Indian design and was celebrated by the Eames in their 1958 India Report. Taken out of context these containers tend to hold an exclusively nostalgic value instead of being understood for their design integrity. We wanted to translate them into functional everyday objects, in the same way the original 'Iotas' were. - Artisanal Pink Kosa Glass Jar - 2L Tiipoi