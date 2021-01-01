The product is crafted from start to end under one roof in Stoke on Trent and showcases the very best British skills of manufacturing fine bone china. The mug size is generous and provides the perfect comforting cup. The mug is made of the finest quality bone china which not only achieves the best overall look and feel, but also keeps your beloved comforting brews warmer for longer. Dishwasher safe Also comes carefully packaged in a bright and brilliant bespoke box, making it the perfect gift. Artisanal Pink Bone China Gatsby Mug In Blue & Blush Jo Deakin Ltd