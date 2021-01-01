Advertisement
Meet N'ONAT's silk decorative cushion case collection. These pillow cases are made of hand loomed Ikat fabrics. The collection is inspired by Ottoman Empire Palace fabrics which have contemporary elegance as well as historical authenticity. Each one creates its own atmosphere and adds a magnificent touch to your home. Front Fabric is Silk Blend of 70% Silk + 30% Cotton Hand Loomed Silk Ikat Fabric Back Fabric is Taffeta Dry cleaning only Low heat ironing only Artisanal Pastel Silk Square Pillow Case In Colors N'Onat