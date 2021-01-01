From studio dimanche
Artisanal Natural Scrappy #3 Digital Collage Giclée Art Print A4 Studio Dimanche
Advertisement
Scrappy #3 is a digital collage designed using a glorious amalgamation of archival paintings, architectural photography, intricate patterns, and modern graphics. An homage to Renaissance paintings, and the warm tones of Mediterranean landscapes. You'll see new details every time you look at it. Available in the following sizes: A4 (297 x 210mm) A3 (420 x 297mm) A2 (594 x 420mm) Giclée art print. Printed on 290gsm semi-gloss paper, using archival inks. Sold Unframed. Delivered in a rolled poster tube or board-backed envelope where appropriate. Artisanal Natural Scrappy #3 Digital Collage Giclée Art Print A4 Studio Dimanche