For those who are not so into candles, this reed diffuser and coaster set makes the ideal gift. This Gift Box contains: A set of 4 hand poured concrete coasters in blush and a Lime, Basil & Mandarin fragranced reed diffuser, with hand poured concrete lid (containing one tealight) and 5 chunky black fibre reeds. These dripping wax branded gift boxes are made from luxury matte black card and have a magnetic snap-shut closure and ribbon pull. Each box is made from partly recycled and fully recyclable material once the magnets and the ribbon tab have been removed. Each item is beautifully tissue wrapped and protected with black zig-zag shred. Important Information: Each of our coasters has been protected with a hard wearing surface coating to deter from marks and stains and each coaster can be wiped clean using a soft damp cloth. However, certain liquids (most notably red wine) may leave a permanent mark if left on the coaster surface for a prolonged period of time, especially on the lighter colours of concrete. Artisanal Lime Basil & Mandarin Diffuser & Blush Coasters Gift Box CONCRETE & WAX