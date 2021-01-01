Our Humpback Whale paperlamp consists of a papercraft kit for you to build the model. Either with friends or individually, enjoy bringing to life one more member at your home. Make sure to take a few hours to assemble your Humpback Whale paperlamp - best results always require some dedication! Dimension: 65x32 cm Difficulty: ●●●●○ / 27 pieces This paperlamp is a DIY papercraft kit, including a pre-cut paper model and a ceiling light fixture with an E27 light bulb socket and 1, 0 meter long electrical cable. Also included is an assembly guide and an extra practice model. The paperlamps are made with high quality 160g paper presenting good resistance and durability. Please note that you may see the small assembly numbers when the paperlamp is lit, as we mostly use bright coloured paper. The product's language is English and a light bulb is not included. Only use E27 LED light bulbs or other equivalent energy saving light bulbs. Use a dry cloth or duster to gently remove dust on your paperlamp. Artisanal Blue Humpback Whale Diy Pendant Paperlamp Kit In Soft Owl paperlamps