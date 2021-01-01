This gorgeous 'Grassed' print lampshade in satin fabric, with a fabulous lagoon blue inner, is the perfect addition to brighten up any room in your home. Each lampshade is handmade in the UK, using traditional methods; hand rolled edges, giving a high quality finish. This is a ceiling pendant. Table/ floor lamp version also available. Max 60 watt bulb All shades are made to fit any UK fittting and they also come with a converter to enable smaller or larger fittings. Artisanal Blue Fabric Grassed Print Satin Lampshade 35X23Cm Ceiling Pendant Rebecca J Mills Designs