'Digital Weave #1' giclée art print. This is digital collaging at its most joyful, combining an unexpected mix of contemporary photography; the gentle peaches and dreamy blues of a classical French palace alongside the bold reds and saturated pinks of Japanese street style. It'll put a smile on your face every time you look at it. Go for an A2 size for the full WOW factor. Giclée art print. Printed on 290gsm semi-gloss paper, using archival inks. Sold Unframed. Delivered in a rolled poster tube or board-backed envelope where appropriate. Artisanal Blue Digital Weave 1 Giclée Art Print A3 Studio Dimanche