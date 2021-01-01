Let your spirit run free with this bold, eye catching print. This print will brighten up a room and spread a bit of love. Please note that all of our prints are unframed. We use 308gsm Hahnemuhle Photorag for all of our prints. A heavy-duty matt paper made of 100% cotton rag with a natural white tone and superb black saturation. It's an archival quality paper, also referred to as museum-grade paper. This means that the paper is acid-free, resistant to tearing, free of easily oxidized material, made from cotton and has a high endurance to breakage by folding. Artisanal Red Cotton Wild Heart Free Spirit Giclée Print Medium Baldy And The Fidget