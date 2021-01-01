From emily carter
Artisanal Beige Cotton The Lily Bouquet Cushion - 45X45Cm Emily Carter
The Lily Bouquet Cushion is one of Emily Carter's hand illustrated designs, and is part of our ever expanding range of homewares. The design features a combination of flowers and foliage, commonly found in English gardens where Emily fondly spent her childhood. The soft beige and lilac tones make this cushion an eclectic piece of British craft, specifically designed to brighten up your home. Printed Cotton Front Printed Cotton Back Piping Handmade in England Dry Clean Only Artisanal Beige Cotton The Lily Bouquet Cushion - 45X45Cm Emily Carter