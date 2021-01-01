A spin on our very popular "Peekaboo" - joining us now are the Peekaboo Couples! Peekaboo was feeling a bit lonely. May we present Mr and Mrs Peekaboo. A great wedding present. Alternatively this print could also be given to a new brother and sister too to adorn a child's wall. We use 308gsm Hahnemuhle Photorag for all of our prints. A heavy-duty matt paper made of 100% cotton rag with a natural white tone and superb black saturation. It's an archival quality paper, also referred to as museum-grade paper. This means that the paper is acid free, resistant to tearing, free of easily oxidized material, made from cotton and has a high endurance to breakage by folding. Artisanal Black Cotton Peekaboo Couple 1 Giclée Print Small Baldy And The Fidget