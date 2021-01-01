OK - a universal sign that reminds you that everything is OK! A high-quality reproduction of original artwork by artist and designer Marcus Walters. Each print is professionally printed on museum-quality archival paper using pigment ink at our studio. This print is available as an A4, A3 or A2 print as standard - get in touch if you would like a bespoke size. The frame is for display only, and not included. Artwork © Marcus Walters Ltd We use 210gsm Decor Smooth Art professional papers for all of our prints. A heavy-duty matt paper made of 100% cotton rag with a natural white tone and superb black saturation. It's an archival quality paper, also referred to as museum-grade paper. This means that the paper is acid-free, resistant to tearing, free of easily oxidized material, made from cotton and has a high endurance to breakage by folding. Just don't hang it in direct sunlight for 30 years! Artisanal Cotton Ok - Fine Art Print Small Marcus Walters