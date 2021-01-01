All prints are printed on museum-grade 230 GSM matte paper with eco-friendly inks, and FSC® certified paper. This means that the paper is acid-free, resistant to tearing, free of easily oxidized material, made from cotton, and has a high endurance to breakage by folding. Shipped in well-protected cardboard tube packaging or stay flat mailers for smaller prints. Prints only, frames not included. All in the details Sold without frame Designed by Stanley Print House owner Jay Stanley. Printed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, United States on heavy-duty matt paper made of 100% cotton paper which is certified by the Rainforest Alliance Program for FSC® Standards Handled with care and shipped in a stay flat cardboard envelope for smaller orders, and in cardboard shipping tubes for larger orders. Artisanal Cotton Marronnier Chestnut Tree II By Maurice Pillard Verneuil XL Stanley Print House