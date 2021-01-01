From stanley print house
Artisanal Blue Cotton Going, Going, Back, Back, To, Cali, Cali XS Stanley Print House
We use smooth coated 230 GSM matte paper for all of our prints. A heavy-duty matt paper made of 100% cotton rag with a natural white tone and superb black saturation. It's an archival quality paper, also referred to as museum-grade paper. This means that the paper is acid-free, resistant to tearing, free of easily oxidized material, made from cotton and has a high endurance to breakage by folding. We offer Edge-to-edge printing, that is fingerprint and smudge resistant. Eco friendly inks, and FSC® certified paper. Shipped in well-protected cardboard tube packaging or stay flat mailers for smaller prints. * Prints only, frames not included. All in the details Sold without frame Designed by Stanley Print House owner Jay Stanley. Printed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, United States on heavy-duty matt paper made of 100% cotton paper which is certified by the Rainforest Alliance Program for FSC® Standards Handled with care and shipped in a stay flat cardboard envelope for smaller orders, and in cardboard shipping tubes for larger orders.