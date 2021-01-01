CALLA Boucharouite Throw Pillows are handwoven in Morocco by independent female weavers using fabrics recuperated from the luxury fashion supply chain in France and Italy. The Boucharouite weaving technique is known for plush textures and whimsical plays on colour and pattern. The elevated fabrics give this humble and beautiful craft a fresh perspective. Each pillow is completely unique. Backside is plain navy blue cotton. Stuffing is made in France with recycled polyester and can be easily removed through an opening in the back. Spot Clean or Dry Clean Artisanal Navy Blue Cotton & White Boucharouite Throw Pillow CALLA