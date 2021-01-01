We use smooth coated 230 GSM matte paper for all of our prints. A heavy-duty matt paper made of 100% cotton rag with a natural white tone and superb black saturation. It's an archival quality paper, also referred to as museum-grade paper. This means that the paper is acid-free, resistant to tearing, free of easily oxidized material, made from cotton and has a high endurance to breakage by folding. We offer Edge-to-edge printing, that is fingerprint and smudge resistant. Eco friendly inks, and FSC® certified paper. Shipped in well-protected cardboard tube packaging or stay flat mailers for smaller prints. * Prints only, frames not included. All in the details Sold without frame Designed by Stanley Print House owner Jay Stanley. Printed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, United States on heavy-duty matt paper made of 100% cotton paper which is certified by the Rainforest Alliance Program for FSC® Standards Handled with care and shipped in a stay flat cardboard envelope for smaller orders, and in cardboard shipping tubes for larger orders. Artisanal Blue Cotton Abstract Halftone Shapes 3 XS Stanley Print House