From emily carter
Artisanal Black 'Cor Meum' Fine Art Print A4 Emily Carter
'Cor Meum, 2020' Limited edition of 100 Fine Art print on white 250gsm paper Signed and numbered Sold unframed Sizes A3 - 29.7 x 42 cm A4 - 21 x 29.7 cm A5 - 14.8 x 21 cm 'Cor Meum' is from the Hybrid series of prints by Emily Carter. Works feature elements of different creatures, creating bizarre hybrids that stretch the imagination. The illustration style invokes technical scientific drawings of the Victorian era which lead the mind to wander where the possible ends and the impossible begins. Fine Art Print on 350gsm paper Signed by the Artist Sold Unframed Printed in London Artisanal Black 'Cor Meum' Fine Art Print A4 Emily Carter