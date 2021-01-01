El Edén is a tribute to the wisdom of our indigenous ancestors who have taught us to live in synergy with the cycles of the earth and the beings thatinhabit it. With this collection we celebrate life, honor the cycles of the earth, and open the door to the magic of conscious and coherent transformation. Placemat full of colors, exotic purple fruits and green leaves, made in raffia with love by Colombian artisans at Mercedes Salazar´s atelier in Colombia. Round placemat with Crescent Moon and stars figures. It is handmade in Raffia by Colombian Artisans. 39 cm ø Rafia trial Artisanal Purple Cherry Bouquet Placemat Set X 2 Mercedes Salazar