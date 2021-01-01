'Antique Luna & Automeris Frankae Moths, 2021' is from the Insect series of hand-illustrated prints by Emily Carter. Works feature amalgamations of different creatures, creating surreal hybrids that stretch the imagination. Emily's illustration style is inspired by technical scientific drawings of the Victorian era combined with a lifelong interest in wildlife and natural history. Each drawing is illustrated entirely by hand using pen; a technique which has taken many years to perfect. Fine Art Print on 350gsm paper Signed by the Artist Sold Unframed Printed in London Artisanal Antique Luna & Automeris Frankae Moths Fine Art Print A4 Emily Carter