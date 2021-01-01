From safavieh
Safavieh Artisan Taranto 4 x 6 Silver/Blue Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Oriental Area Rug | ATN318C-4
Advertisement
The Artisan Collection is an exhibit of traditional rug artistry revived in brilliant hues and the heirloom look of antiquity. Finely detailed motifs radiate from a refined, close cut pile usually found in the finest oriental carpets. The fashion colors and classic imagery displayed in Artisan rugs bridges Old World charm and today's exciting decor preferences in trendsetting style! Safavieh Artisan Taranto 4 x 6 Silver/Blue Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Oriental Area Rug | ATN318C-4