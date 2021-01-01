Simpli Home Artisan Solid Wood 53 in. Wide Transitional TV Media Stand in Distressed Grey for TVs up to 60 in.

You just bought the ultimate large flat screen TV. You need the perfect TV Stand for storage and to enhance your viewing pleasure. Look no further than our most popular Artisan TV Stand. It is perfectly sized for TV's up to 60 in. The 35 in. H puts the TV at a level that is ideal for comfortable viewing. The Artisan TV Stand has plenty of storage and space for all your media and gaming devices. It has a large centrally located open area with 1 adjustable shelf and 2-drawers. The 2 large side storage cabinets open to 2 adjustable shelves. Color: Grey.