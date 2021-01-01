Artisan Select No Tools Custom Cordless Cellular Light Filtering Shades, Khaki, 28 7/8 in x 72 in

Install in seconds with the push of a button — no tools needed — the Simple Fit compression system locks the shade in place, keeping it mounted securely without a drill, brackets or hardware Removing the shade is just as simple — the Simple Fit system allows the shade to be removed quickly, without the damage of traditional brackets and screws Cordless lift mechanism for easy operation and clean appearance – safe for children and pets Offered in our most popular styles and colors, the light filtering spunlace polyester fabric diffuses natural light while providing privacy, while the D-cell structure ensures crisp pleats Increase energy efficiency while protecting decor against harmful UV rays — the honeycomb construction keeps rooms comfortable — cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, Manufacturer: Redi Shade