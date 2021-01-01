Artisan Crafted Black Pottery Tealight Candle Holder

The soft light of a tealight candle is set to illuminate the gorgeous handcrafted artistry of this handsome owl. Its wings detailed with precise openwork the owl candleholder is crafted by hand by Anakarem. She works with Oaxaca's unique black pottery techniques which include using a quartz or an obsidian to polish the candleholder to achieve a matte sheen even after firing in an oak wood fueled kiln. In case of ash residues from being fired in a wood kiln please wipe with a dry cloth.